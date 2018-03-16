Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 3-16-18

with storm team 3 meteorologist jon rivas for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall(((we are clear starting off this morning, but clouds will be finally moving back in for this afternoon and evening. temperatures will be just around average like yesterday with winds from the east blowing strong at 15 to 20 mph. tonight, rain and wintry mix will be moving in from the south. most of the precipitation will be falling in north iowa with a chance for some drifting into southern minnesota. roads will become slick and icy in some spots overnight. conditions will clear for the start of the weekend. we will see the sun return on saturday with highs in the low to mid 40's. clouds increase for sunday with highs in the mid 40's as we stay dry. another round of a wintry mix and light snow arrives monday night and into tuesday. temps drop to the mid 30's tuesday and wednesday but should rebound into the 40's for thursday with sunshine. today: increasing clouds/windy. highs: upper 30's. winds: east at 15 to 20 mph. tonight: scattered wintry mix/mostly in iowa. lows: mid to upper 20's. winds: east 6 to 12 mph. saturday: