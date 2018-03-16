Speech to Text for History of Virgil's

no longer be fueling the community. virgil's will no longer be providing gas to customers. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan spent the day talking with the family who owns the business on the scene? about their history in the city.xxx virgils-llpkg-1 virgils-llpkg-5 i'm here at virgils where as you can see behind me demolition has already begun on the gas pumps. but mr. virgil himself tells me today is a bitter sweet day. lowerthird2line:virgil's shuts down the pumps rochester, mn "when did you open up virgil's?""april 2nd 1952." virgil nelson was just 20 years old when he took over a small station with only 2 pumps and grew that to 9. he called it "virgil's" and his 5 sons "that's the 5 boys" grew up helping run the family business. virgils-llpkg-2 "we pumped gas here from when we were old enough to reach the windshield to now." virgils-llpkg-7 ron is the youngest son who owns virgils now with his brothers and says he's sad to see the pumps go. "the gas will be a, as i look out over the gas, will be a miss. theres definitely going to be a loss, we're going to feel it. its going to be a different thing." as for why the business is closing. "it's just a change, but that's the times." they just can't keep up with big gas companies or the required updates. virgils-llpkg-3 "the tanks were over 1 hundred thousand dollars and the pumps were 1 hundred thousand dollars and all new piping and its just not feasable." virgils-llpkg-8 "theres a lot of places and a lot of people go to different places for how they sell their gas now which is fine its just a new era we're just not going to be part of that era." still - both virgil and ron agree - the future for virgils is bright. "virgils is going to be great!" they'll stay open as a full service auto repair shop and tow company. "like they say though, kind of bitter sweet." virgils-llpkg-6 in rochester, brooke mckivergan kimt news 3 ron says he doesn't see an end to virgils any time soon.