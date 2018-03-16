Speech to Text for Name released in fatal crash

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

dangerous intersection-vidbox-1 dangerous intersection-vidbox-2 the minnesota state patrol says 20 year-old amelia speltz of altura minnesota was driving southbound in a toyota avalon when she failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with an east-bound semi. speltz suffered fatal injuries and we do know she was not wearing a seatbelt. / and a woman who lives just down the road from the site of the accident says that her family isn't surprised - but they are scared. dangerous intersection-vo-1 dangerous intersection-vo-3 it happened at the intersection of highway 30 and county road 8 in rochester - and lynnzy thompson says she and her daughters have seen plenty of crashes there before. dangerous intersection-vo-2 she thinks it is difficult to see traffic and that when cars wrongly think the coast is clear - they run the stop signs - sometimes resulting in close calls or collisions. when she told her young daughters that there was an accident at the intersection today - one of them replied asking - again?xxx dangerous intersection-sot-1 lowerthird2line:lynnzy thompson olmsted county, mn she told me she doesn't want to drive or go down highway 30. it's gotten to the point where we have to slow down just in case someone doesn't want to stop at the stop sign thompson says she is frustrated and heartbroken and wants something to be done so that her family can feel safe near this intersection. we did reach out to law enforcement for crash numbers on this intersection - but did not receive an immediate response.