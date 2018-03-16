Speech to Text for L-P reacts to quarterfinal win

pacelli girls basketball team believes. - they believe in each other. - they believe in their work ethic. - and they believe... they can win a state title. lp at 10-vo-6 lp at 10-vo-4 - it's the a's and heritage christian academy in the class single a quarterfinals. - but these eagles are making l-p work in the first half...brooke walter's shot is blocked but look at this effort to get it to abigail bollingberg at the top of the key for 3. - to no surprise kristi fett is being covered like crazy in this game...but walters is able to find her inbounds for the bucket - there was a couple times heritage got within 2 but could never tie it up thanks to clutch shots like this corner three from kendal truckenmiller - a's start to pull away early in the second half thanks to fett with the game high 25 points in their 59-43 win... whtiney blakemore is with the a's in minneapolis.xxx lp at 10-vo-5 lp at 10-pkg-3 lp at 10-pkg-2 the lyle pacelli girls basketball team admits nerves played a role in their slow start in their state tourney opener but once they took a deep breath and settled down the a's proved why they are the top seed in class a lp at 10-pkg-4 well at first i had to settle down but you know we just talked about in man we have so many good weapons on the floor it's going to be hard to guard us if they want to stay in man so just be patient and if were patient we can get what we want. lp at 10-pkg-8 lp at 10-pkg-5 i thought they were a very good team and right away we knew they were probably going to go man against us which was more of an advantage because we have good sets and stuff we like to run. lp at 10-pkg-9 lp at 10-pkg-6 i mean i think we went through a lot as a team and we always talk about past palyers and teaching us and getting us to this point. lp at 10-pkg-10 lp at 10-pkg-7 we did come out slow but we always find a way we do have that target on our back they came in the underdog and they wanted to come get us and we didn't let them. lp at 10-pkg-11 lp doesn't have too long to rest before their back in action for their semifinal game at noon tomorrow. that will be played in target center. in minneapolis whitney blakemore kimt news 3 sports. spx fp 4 team score:mn hs basketball class a state tournament (1) lyle-pacelli a's 59 <none> hca ... - thank you whitney.