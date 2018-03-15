Speech to Text for Testing for Quality

have in common - the need for clean drinking water. farmers are often to blame for chemicals seeping in our supply but today we're learning more about a program to test for nitrates in north iowa. kimt news 3's alex jirgens is live for us to show how the new test could keep our water supply safe. alex?xxx water testing-lintro-2 katie - iowa farmers are required by the state to test their water supply yearly. mostly to prevent harmful additives from entering the general drinking supply. now a forest city co-op is starting a new program to test for nitrates - and the strips in this container may be the answer.xxx water testing-lpkg-1 water testing-lpkg-2 three years ago friday - the city of des moines water works filed a complaint with the state of iowa because of groundwater contamination in the raccoon river. the complaint was against the boards of supervisors of three counties - for high levels on nitrates in the river. f-c-a in forest city is launching a new program for farmers to test nitrates and nitrites in tile lines and ditches. michael geitzenauer is in charge of sales and operations for fca...and says the co-op has been doing this program for 7 years now - staying ahead of the curve. water testing-lpkg-3 " so the guy is testing water, putting in wetlands, putting in buffer strips, stabilizers in their fertilizers, anything like that, anything we can do ahead of it, helps on the backside that we don't get regulated down the road." water testing-lpkg-5 randy main is the agronomy manager for fca... water testing-lpkg-4 "it helps us figure out, throughout the year, are there times where we do have some nitrogen come through the tile or not. and it's a way for them to look at their practices to see if there's any improvement they can do to help retain that nitrogen in the soil and for the plants." water testing-lpkg-6 main also mentions that before the lawsuit was filed in 20- 15...farmers were already testing their water supplies...and the lawsuit reaffirmed they are doing the right thing. "for us, it was a time to check ourselves and make sure we're doing the right thing. we definitely are. farmers are very good stewards of the land and want to do what's right." / water testing-ltag-2 now to test your water...make sure you get a bucket - in this case we'll use a cup - take a strip - dip it in there - take it out and wait about 30 seconds to get a reading for nitrite levels and 60 seconds for nitrate levels. if the result is low...that's a good sign. live in rural cerro gordo county - alex jirgens - kimt news 3. / thank you alex. f-c-a is giving these kits away for free - you can fill out an online form to receive one. water testing-tag-2 we have a link on how to at kimt dot com with this story under local news. gyb