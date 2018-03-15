Speech to Text for Reacting to Security Threat at Mercy Medical Center

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new details are also emerging regarding the threats made toward mercy medical center north iowa on tuesday night. k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick is following this story. he joins us now live from mason city with the latest - brian? xxx mercy threat-lintro-3 katie we've received a copy of the criminal complaint which is shedding light on what unfolded at mercy medical center tuesday night and why one man is facing a first degree harassment charge. xxx mercy threat-lmpkg-1 mercy threat-lmpkg-2 police arrested 49-year-old alonzo hill yesterday. court records say hill told an employee he was quote "going to the hospital to shoot for allowing people to see his wife, who was in the hospital." the verbal threat prompted mason city police to get involved and the hospital to take extra precautions. one mercy employee is speaking out today after the incident saying it is a scary situation. mercy threat-lmpkg-3 all of us employees have ben trained actually incase he would have came in to the building with the gun we have all been trained to act out so like help that patients help us and everything. mercy threat-ltag-2 those with the cerro gordo county sheriff's office say hill will be transferred to the cerro gordo county jail today from the hardin county jail. live in mason city brian tabick k-i-m-t news three. / fatal crash-stnger-2 thank you brian.