Speech to Text for Myah's living the dream

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

- march madness is all kinds of mad... how about the afternoon session of games right here on kimt. - two more games coming your way tonight... the womens tournament starts tomorrow. myah at 6-vo-3 myah at 6-vo-2 - and then on saturday... we are excited to watch myah mellman and creighton take the floor. - you see the former mohawk in the middle of your screen.. getting all kinds of excited when her blue jays were picked as an at- large team. - myah and her teammates are on their way out to los angeles for their opener.. and asked her on facetime... about ending her career in the tournament.xxx myah at 6-sot-gx-5 myah at 6-sot-gx-2 myah mellman: you know my family and how much we love basketball so that's something weve been watching since i was in second grade, third grade, i grew up watching candace parker with tennessee, maya moore and uconn, you know you love watching that. myah at 6-sot-gx-3 - of course... makenzie meyer... will be wearing the opposite jersey on saturday. - mak and myah have been playing basketball together forevvver. - find out how their friendship will impact their first round game... tonight at 10. / cousins update-vo-4 nx fp multi line video box:vikings sign