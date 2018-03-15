Speech to Text for L-P quarterfinal highlights 6:00

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

are ready for this stage. - they've been thinking about the state tournament all season.. and they are ready for revenge. - in their last trip to minneapolis... they left with a sour taste in their mouth. lyle pacelli at 6-vo-5 lyle pacelli at 6-vo-3 - today.. the a's are taking on heritage christian academy in a single a quarter final. - brooke walter is getting lyle pacelli some early points with the layup for a 4-zip lead. - later in the half... walter is blocked but look at this effort getting the ball back and quickly getting it out to a wide open abigail bollingberg at the top of the key for 3. - kristi fett is being guarded left and right but olivia christianson still finds the... 6-5 senior underneath for 2 - eagles get close to taking over the lead but l-p never gives it up...just a two point game here until kendal truckenmiller sinks the corner three - a's get their lead up to 11 at the break and follow it up with a great second half start...christian son with the jumper she had 14 - but the game leader was fett...a huge second half for her, she had 25 on the day plus 18 boards in their 59-43 victory.xxx lowerthirdlinescore:class a state tournament (1) lyle-pacelli hca 59 43 final lyle pacelli at 6-sot-gx-8 lowerthird2line:justin morris l-p: 30-1 you know at the end of the day we talk about this team being very mentality tough all year and were going to find a way so whether we play our best basketball or not were going to find a way and our motto all year has been believe in us lyle pacelli at 6-sot-gx-9 lowerthird2line:kristi fett 25 points, 18 rebounds they were doubling me and that allowed our kids to get open at the three point line and if they started to make their shots they did start making their shots it kind of pulled them off me so it allowed me to have more room to work lowerthird2line:a's advance to semis minneapolis, mn lowerthird2line:brooke walter 8 assists, 6 rebounds, 3 points as long as we really played our game like we weren't really worried about them but as long as we played our game and knew that defense was a big thing for our team yeah we just had to shut them down. spx fp 4 team score:mn hs basketball class a state tournament (1) lyle-pacelli a's 59 <none> hca ... - much more from minneapolis coming up tonight at 10 oh clock. - lyle pacellis next game is tomorrow at noon... against four seed minneota. - from here on out.. the games are inside the target center. / -