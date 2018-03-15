Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 weather Forecast (3-15-2018)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

weather forecast is next. weather-main-4 weather-main-5 weather-main-6 skies remain clear tonight allowing for temperatures to dip into the upper teens and close to 20 degrees. clouds will increase friday with a breezy east wind bringing highs to the upper 30's. a mixture of rain, snow, and eventually freezing rain will arrive late friday evening and will lead to some minor ice and snow accumulations into saturday morning. no warnings are in place as of now but plan for some slick travel friday night. we will see the sun return on saturday with highs in the low to mid 40's. clouds increase for sunday with highs in the mid 40's. another round of a wintry mix and light snow arrives monday night and into tuesday. temps drop to the mid 30's tuesday and wednesday but should rebound into the 40's for thursday with sunshine. tonight: mostly clear. lows: upper teens and near 20. winds: east northeast at 10 to 15 mph. friday: increasing clouds/late rain & snow. highs: upper 30's. winds: east at 10 to 20 mph. friday night: scattered wintry mix/some snow. lows: mid to upper 20's. winds: east becoming northeast at 5 to 15 mph. first look wx-live-2 another sunny day with some noticeably cooler temperatures. high pressure remains in control today with another round of dry air sticking to north as a low system moves in from the south. this will create an interesting atmospheric dance as the low, keeping to the central united states, pushes moisture into our area, while the high keeps this moisture at bay for central and northern minnesota. rochester happens to be on a line in this case, teetering between mostly dry conditions and a chance for wintry precipitation. northern iowa will see more of a chance because of the low's centralized placement. as for now, we can enjoy the sunshine as we finish off the mostly quite week with mild teperatures. live in rochester, i'm meteorologist sara knox with kimt news 3 - no girls basketball team in the state of minnesota