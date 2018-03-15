Speech to Text for NIACC hosts annual Garden Seminar

over a hundred people came out to the 'come watch us bloom' gardening seminar at niacc today. gardening-vo-1 lowerthird2line:come watch us bloom mason city, ia now in its 15th year...the seminar features guest speakers and several vendors selling flowers - plants - honey and decorations. we spoke with speaker jim kessler - who stresses that heading into this year's gardening season - it's important that gardeners plant native plants to prevent losing insect and bird populations.xxx gardening-sot-1 lowerthird2line:jim kessler featured speaker "if we don't add native plants back to the landscape, trees and shrubs and wildflowers and grasses, even most of our songbirds would be gone in 50 years." the seminar also featured sessions on how to get a greener yard - indoor gardening - beekeeping and bird keeping. / this