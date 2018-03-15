Speech to Text for Community Kitchen closed due to broken pipe

won't be getting dinner tonight after the community kitchen of north iowa had to close its doors for the day. k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick is live now at the community kitchen... he joins us live to explain what happened and when they expect to be opening back up.xxx community kitchen closed-lintro-5 amy - according to those at the community kitchen-- they serve over a hundred people each day for lunch and dinner... but today those in need are going to be looking else where to find their meals. community kitchen closed-lintro-3 those with the community kitchen say they discovered a leak around seven this morning... saying the floors were covered in about a half inch of water after a pipe broke.xxx community kitchen closed-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:community kitchen closed mason city, ia joe coile is one of many who come to the community kitchen. while he says he doesn't come here to eat every day, it is more of a social time for him. he says he is worried about all of those who rely on the kicthen for food... but he understands why the decision was made to close. those who work at the community kitchen say they noticed the broken pipe this morning and say around 300 hundred gallons of water spilled out onto the floors. and -- as you can see -- crews are working to clean up the mess. while coile is disappointed he won't be able to be with his friends today-- he says he will be able to go elsewhere. community kitchen closed-mpkg-3 ill see other friends today im sure it's just a brotherhood you know talk people i know here every day. / community kitchen closed-ltag-2 those with the community kitchen say they will not be open for dinner tonight. amy they are hoping to get the mess cleaned up so they can reopen tomorrow morning. live in mason city brian tabick k-i-m-t news three. / thank you brian. we will be following up with the community kitchen and will let you know when it is open again. /