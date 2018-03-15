Speech to Text for Seafood Linguine

people...dinner often includes meats like beef...chicken...a nd pork. it can be hard to know how to incorporate fish and other seafood into your meals. here's austin hy-vee's chef kristine to show us how to make a simple seafood dish.xxx food at four-pkg-1 food at four-pkg-2 so today we're gonna do a seafood linguine, so just something super easy, again something great for this lentin season, or if you're just looking to add a little bit more seafood into your diet. food at four-pkg-3 ok so while we've got this butter just kind of melting up, i'm going to let you guys know, the best thing, at least for me, on doing pasta dishes is to have the noodles already pre- done. so i just did some linguine noodles, did it according to the package, and then i've got them kind of just off to the side cooling down. so once you've got your butter in there and it's starting to warm up, the first thing we're gonna do is we're gonna add in the celery. so we're gonna let those just go for a second here and then we're gonna add in our onion as well too. and then some fresh minced garlic. so we got about a cup of each of the veggies and 2 ounces of the minced garlic. and we're just gonna let this all simmer here until these onions start to get translucent. we've got our onions going translucent and all that so the next thing we're gonna do is add some wine into this. now i really love chardonnay in a lot of these lighter dishes, but again, use whatever wine you like the best. in this dish i would stick with just a white wine. we're gonna get that added in. this essetntally is gonna be our sauce once we have burned some of the alcohol out of it so we're gonna let this simmer for about two to three minutes. so what i've got here is i've got some diced clams so i'm gonna add those in. and i did just use a canned diced clam on this, if you have fresh clams that's amazing but if you're looking to save yourself a few bucks in this recipe, a diced canned clam is just fine. and then i've got some of these little baby sea scallops so we're gonna get those in there and tossed around. and then lastly what we're gonna do is add in these grape tomatoes. now i cut these in half, if you like them smaller just go smaller. and what we're gonna do here is let this simmer for another about almost up to five minutes. what i want to do here is i want these tomatoes to start to break down a little and for some of the juice to start to seep through. so once we have this done, i've got the noodles in there. now the recipe that you guys will be reading, you'll just dump the whole thing right in there. but i've got just a little less noodles than what you'd probably do for this recipe so i'm not gonna add all of it in there. but at home just dump the whole thing right in your noodles is what you're gonna do. but as you can see those little baby scallops are just super nice and white, you can smell everything coming off, the tomatoes are slightly starting to decompress a little bit and let out some of those juices. so the last thing we're gonna do then is just get this tossed up. and as you can see this just looks, it's just super natural, not a lot of stuff to it, with just great color to it. you can just throw it right in the bowl, throw a little parmesan cheese, even some smoked gouda would be really really good on it. and it's really just a low calorie, like i said, lentin friendly season dish. /