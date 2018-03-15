Speech to Text for Know your rights

there's work being done to make our community more inclusive. happening later today, there will be a public conversation to educate people on how to handle "hate speech". kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live with how you can get involved. good morning tyler and arielle, the conversations are called 'know your rights'... and theyre to help people in the community respond to racist speech and behavior. rochester diversity council is among the three agencies putting on the events. each event covers a different topic including housing rights, employment rights, and rights in school. the diversity council says they're hosting these events (now after they've seen an uptick in calls about harrassment, right here in rochester. and we get phone calls, and you hear about the fear every day so it is happening here... yes, minnesota nice is a cover up. wilkins says these events are kid friendly, and families are the series starts tonight with the first event at 6?30 at the eagles club.