Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 3-15-18

check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( we are staying clear again for today with the northeast winds in place. this will cause some cooler temperatures compared to yesterday, but we will still be just around our average. the winds will be picking up again for tonight, which will continue the cooler temperature trend into friday. there will be a chance for some light rain snow mix for friday night leading into early saturday. clearer skies for saturday. the weekend will be quiet with sunshine for both days. highs will be in the lower to mid 40's throughout. next week we will begin with another system that we are tracking for tuesday which will look to bring a chance for light snow. clouds will remain for the rest of the week as highs stay in the upper 30's before rebounding by the end of next week. today: mostly sunny. highs: upper 30's to lower 40's. winds: northeast at 5 to 10 mph. tonight: mostly clear. lows: near 20. winds: east at 10 to 15 mph. friday: partly cloudy/late rain & snow