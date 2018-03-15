Speech to Text for Rochester mosque reacts to Bloomington FBI arrest

three illinois men accused of throwing a pipe bomb into a bloomington minnesota mosque last year have been taken into custody by the f?b?i. while the investigation is ongoing ? the three suspects have been charged federally. when news of the bombing broke last year... it sent shock waves through the local muslim community. kimt news three's deedee stiepan is getting reaction now that the suspects have been apprehended... she joins us live this morning in rochester with more... good morning deedee. i spoke to members of the local muslim community here at the abu?bakar?al? seddig mosque and they tell me they're feeling a mixture of emotions. on one hand ? they are relieved that the fbi arrested the suspects in the bloomington mosque bombing. but they feel further anxiety hearing the details of the planning and motive that went into the attack. even though this local mosque has never received any kind of threat ? mosque members have taken proactive steps in the past year to develop a security plan. "if something does happen from a simple act of just spray paint on the wall or something worse, god forbid, that the members inside the mosque or islamic center know what to do, who in law enforcement to contact." the mosque board will be working with members of local law enforcement as they assess the security of the building and put together a safety plan. live in downtown rochester deedee stiepan thanks deedee. according to the criminal complaint ? one of the three suspects confessed to being involved in the bombing ? saying they wanted to show muslims they're not welcome here.