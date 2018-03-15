Speech to Text for Searching for a career

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

more than any other month since july of 20?16. k?i?m?t news three's emily boster is stopping by one area career fair to find out what jobs people are seeking and if they believe they're fit to be hired. good morning emily./// good morning ? ? all across north iowa and southern minnesota ? you are bound to find a place or two hiring right now. there's good news coming from the most recent jobs report ?? showing wages are still on the rise and the unemployment rate is pretty much staying the same./// in order to get a job??you have to look. the passion for me is that i want to become a ceo of a company one day, change how businesses, the dynamic, get one on one close with employees. 22 year old kianna carter is a student at waldorf university. but she's also a job seeker hoping to get her foot in the door to accomplish her dream. she says her determination to make that happen goes back to her mom??who works at state farm. i was just so inspired by how she is and how she works and how she's been with a company for 18 years and it's good to see state farm is here. in january?? iowa's unemployment rate remained at nearly three percent. minnesota's stayed at three point three percent... still lower than the national rate of nearly 4 percent. that means jobs are out there... but they are filling up. it's good news for someone like carter ? who's on the hunt. especially for minorities i feel like minneapolis, iowa, duluth, dubuque i feel like theres plenty of opportunities out there for college students and everyone in iowa ? manufacturing was one of the top industries for gains in hiring. nationally ? manufacturing is the leading industry for hiring ? according to indeed?dot? com. live in mason city??emily boster??k?i?m?t news three./// north iowa area community college has a job fair scheduled for april fourth.///