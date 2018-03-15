Speech to Text for Hands-free driving bill

talking on the phone while driving is on it's way to being a thing of the past. kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live to explain a bill that's in the fast lane in minnesota's legislature. good morning tyler and arielle, in minnesota and iowa, it's illegal to text while drive. and this map shows us that it is illegal to text and drive almost everywhere in the united states. but the bill making it's way through the house aims to have minnesota join this group of 15 states, that ban the use of all hand?held devices while driving. this includes everything from phones to g?p?s systems. the bill proposes a 50 dollar fine for the first offense, and a 225 dollar fine for any offense after that. most people we talk to say, they want to see this bad habit come to a stop. it only takes a second to take your eyes off the road and you can take someone's family member from them by that. i think we need to do something sooner than later. some people i talked to did say it's going to be harder to give up using g?p?s, but no one i talked to was opposed thank you annalisa. the bill is currently in committee and could go a number of ways from here... but were told it could be on it's way to the main floor by midnight on march 22nd. a similar bill is already making its way through committes in the state senate.