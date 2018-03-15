Speech to Text for Serious accident closes road in Rochester

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

breaking news this morning out of rochester... police are on the scene of a serious motor vehicle crash at 16th street and south broadway this morning. they have the intersection shut down and traffic is be rerouted north to 12th street and south to 20th street. kimt news three's dee?dee stiepen is live at the scene this morning. deedee what do you know. breaking news this morning out of rochester... rochester police are on the scene of a serious motor vehicle crash at 16th street and south broadway this morning. they have the intersection shut down and traffic is be rerouted north to 12th street and south to 12th street. we have a reporter on the scene working to get more information. stay with kimt news three for the latest. this is a devolping story this morning... so be sure to stay with kimt news three's throughout the morning as we work to learn more. it's