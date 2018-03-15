Speech to Text for Pi day

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight in rochester- young mathemeticians gathered to show off some of their skills.xxx math-sotvo-1 "10 plus 10 equals 20!" math-sotvo-2 the rochester math club has only been around for less than a year - but has already raised more than 14- thousand dollars through donations. the math club meets once a week - and volunteers come to practice math skills with students from all grades and skill levels. dr. benjamin is a ted talk speaker and magician - and made an appearance tonight - just prior to a math competition. students in attendance were all excited - but for different reasons.xxx math-sot-1 math-sot-2 "i really like math because it's my favorite subject at school. math-sot-3 "it's just a different opportunity that you don't really get all the time." one parent tells k-i-m-t it's a good way for their child to make friends outside of the classroom while still learning important skills.