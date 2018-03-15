Speech to Text for State of the State

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

for joining us - i'm katie huinker. those stories are just ahead - but first.... for the 8th and final time - governor mark dayton is giving his state of the state address. among his priorities he took time to celebrate some accomplishment s - including his fulfilled promise to raise tax rates for the wealthiest 2-percent of minnesotans.xxx state of the state setup-sotvidbox-1 state of the state setup-sotvidbox-3 the change has made minnesota's tax system more progressive and has been crucial in turning chronic budget deficits into steady surpluses; paying off the state's debt to our schools; eliminating other fiscal shenanigans; and building a $1.9 billion budget and cash reserve.. ... thank you state of the state setup-sotvidbox-4 during the address dayton highlighted investments in education and touched on transportation funding as well as clean water. he also took time to applaud senators who stood with students asking for legislation to reduce gun violence - which we will have more on in just a few minutes. / but first - we want to know how people in our area feel abuot dayton's time in office. in the studio kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan took to the streets of rochester today and joins us live with what she's learned. brooke? / state of the state reaction-lintro-2 katie governor dayton's speech was a little nastolgic. but he's still looking towards the future. as you can see in this quote from his speech tonight - he says "now it's our responsibility to make it still better for generations to come." i spoke with one woman today who tells me though she too is looking forward to the future-she'll be sad to see the governor go. xxx state of the state reaction-pkg-1 lowerthird2line:gov. dayton's final state of the state kimt news 3 "i think it's sad that he's leaving he's been such a good governor." joan gartner is a minnesota native who tells kimt there are a few reasons she likes the governor. state of the state reaction-pkg-2 "he's balanced the budget, even though he's from a family of money he represents all of us and i think he tries to get along with everybody." state of the state reaction-pkg-4 though she can admit he's not everyone's cup of tea. "he's had his ups and downs as far as working with the other party but in this state of the nation now, i think he has done pretty well." if there was one thing she would like to see before dayton makes his departure... "make it illegal to buy those military weapons." and though she's sad to see him go, shes eager for the future. "i think he's done his duty and let him pass on the anvil to the next one." state of the state reaction-ltag-2 governor dayton's seat will be filled in november. live in the rochester studio, brooke mckivergan kimt news 3 state of the state reaction-grx-3 thank you brooke. responses to dayton's address are already popping up - including one from first congressional candidate carla nelson saying in part... state of the state reaction-grx-2 "though we disagree on many things, he has given many years in service to our great state and i would like to thank him for serving minnesota and conducting himself as a statesman." heartbeat bill-vo-2 in iowa - house republicans are moving a proposal forward that would ban most abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected by adding the measure to a separate bill. heartbeat bill-vo-1 heartbeat bill-vo-3 today - a panel agreed to approve legislation that would ban the sale of fetal tissue, and this heartbeat provision was added on. now that bill goes to the house human resources committee. they are expected to take it up tomorrow.