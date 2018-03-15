Speech to Text for Project open for bids

the osage school project is inching closer to starting-- take a look at this 3-d tour they released of the proposed new school. osage bidding-vo-1 osage bidding-vo-2 those with the district say they have scaled back to the project from what they originally wanted -- which allowed them to fund it without raising taxes. tomorrow those with the school district will open the project up for bidding - allowing interested companies to weigh in. those who live in osage say they are excited to see the project finally begin.xxx osage bidding-sot-1 osage bidding-sot-2 it will expand the osage school district and help the former kids that are in the school district right now it will give them a bigger opportunity. those with the district say they will be voting on a bidder at the march 19th school board meeting.