Speech to Text for Butterfly revival

the iowa department of natural resources is looking to increase the monarch butterfly population in the state. butterflies-vo-2 lowerthirdcourtesy:file monarch butterfly revival mason city, ia d-n-r officials are encouraging the public to leave milkweed rooted in their garden instead of pulling them. this is because the milkweed is the only plant monarch butterflies can eat. we talked to cerro gordo county conservation education manager todd von ehwegen - who says that compared to other species on the endangered list - butterflies and pollinators have a better chance because the public can help out.xxx butterflies-sot-2 lowerthird2line:todd von ehwegen conservation education manager "when they were endangered, it's kinda hard to know really what to do, to help in your own yard to help a bald eagle. they have such large habitat needs, but that's the great thing about monarch butterflies and pollinator species. everybody can plant a few plants in their yard that can help them out." the conservation board has a program called 'monarch mania' with tips on how to help pollinators. we have a link on how to get involved butterflies-sot-4 at kimt dot com under local news.