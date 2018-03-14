Speech to Text for Local students take part in nationwide protest

students at two high schools in rochester participated in those walk- outs this morning. kimt news 3's annalise johnson went to area high schools... and she's finding out why rochester community members are choosing to take part in the demonstration s.xxx school walk out-pkg-1 school walkout-pkg-3 a month after the florida parkland shooting, students at john marshall and century high schools in rochester walked out of class at ten for seventeen minutes in solidarity for the teachers and students who lost their lives. school walkout-pkg-4 students congregated outside of the high schools at ten a-m. john marshall sophomore megan jensen explains that she participated in the walk out in remembrance of victims of shootings - and to send a message to lawmakers that people her age want stricter gun regulations. school walkout-pkg-8 i think it's really important to realize that it's the next generation that is coming up and pushing out their voices. protect the kids, not the guns. school walkout-pkg-5 rochester residents donna miller and heather ressie came to century high school during the walk-out to protest gun violence in schools. miller says she was there to support the students' free speech rights. school walkout-pkg-9 i wanted them to know that a grandmother supports them. school walkout-pkg-6 ressie became emotional while reflecting on past shootings and thinking about how to protect kids while they're at school. school walkout-pkg-10 and this is so real - every time there's a shooting at school you're like what can you even do? school walkout-pkg-7 students in rochester joined students across the nation to honor the seventeen people who lost their lives in hopes of convincing lawmakers to create better gun legislation. in rochester, i'm annalise johnson. kimt news 3. / thank you