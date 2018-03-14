Speech to Text for Tracking the Spread of CWD

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

conducted by the minnesota d-n-r is aiming to track how a fatal brain disease called chronic wasting disease spreads among deer in our area. deer movement study-vo-1 lowerthird2line:dnr project aims to combat cwd kimt news 3 as part of the project - a helicopter company will capture more than 100 deer in nets - attach g- p-s radio collars - and release them. minnesota d-n-r researchers plan to share the deer movement data with offices in iowa - michigan - and wisconsin to create strategies for slowing the spread of c-w-d across the upper midwest. tim lukes is a salesperson at a rochester hunting and fishing shop. he says he thinks that people feeding deer in the area is contributing to the spread of c-w-d. xxx deer movement study-sot-1 lowerthird2line:tim lukes hunting and fishing salesperson feeding deer which is causing the deer to gather and chronic wasting disease is spread that way. the project was scheduled to begin on monday - but it's now delayed due to helicopter repairs. those with the project hope to begin by early next week.