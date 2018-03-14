Speech to Text for Dog Found Dead in Freezer

it's a rather disturbing story... authorities say in nashua - 3 adults poisoned a dog and threatened a child with the same fate. animal abuse-stngr-2 now - jennifer and anthony hoffman as well as christopher dann are all charged with animal abuse...child endangerment and drug possession. kimt news 3's alex jirgens visited nashua today to find out how community members are reacting. xxx animal abuse-pkgll-2 animal abuse-pkgll-8 "obviously, it's disturbing." john granchie is the pastor of the famed little brown church in nashua...he says the news of a dog being poisoned in his community is concerning. animal abuse-pkgll-4 "a lot of times when people do this it leads to other crimes. obviously we're concerned about it. we are called to have compassion for not only other people but also animals, especially pets. so when you read something like this, it obviously disturbs us." lowerthirdcourtesy: 2018 google reaction to animal abuse charges google earth, landsat/copernicus last wednesday...offi cers were dispatched to the 400 block of wentling street for a domestic disturbance call. animal abuse-pkgll-9 upon arriving...office rs found a dog poisoned and stuffed in a freezer. a child on scene told officers that he was threatened to be poisoned himself. while police chief travis martin was not assigned to the scene that day...he says when officers respond to these calls...it can be very emotional. animal abuse-pkgll-7 "we're officers of the law, but we're also people. sometimes people forget that. all of us here at the police department are animal lovers as well, and it strikes a cord in us and it saddens us when we have a situation like this." animal abuse-pkgll-10 granchie is originally from a suburb of youngstown ohio - and says there is a big difference between how crimes can affect those in smaller and larger communities. "where i'm from, not so much, because we're a city of 40 50 thousand people, so you're not as affected. here, when someone in our community hurts, we are all hurt." in nashua...alex jirgens...kimt news 3. / police say the child is now living with other family members. / changes