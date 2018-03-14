Speech to Text for Construction Job Fair

fair held at r-c-t-c's heintz center today is aiming to help recruit and retain new construction workers. take a look... construction career fair-vo-1 lowerthird2line:construction job fair rochester, mn dozens of construction companies set up booths to connect with prospective candidates. wendy brackey hires workers for ulland brothers. she says the biggest problem in the construction industry she sees is a high turnover rate. xxx construction career fair-sot-1 lowerthird2line:wendy brackey rochester, mn a lot of people prefer to work the 8-5 work hours and here you're working 10-12 hours a day and you're working saturday's. a lot of people can not commit to that because of family or other issues and a lot of people just don't want to. if you missed the job fair today - you can still access a virtual job fair until march 28th. construction career fair-sot-3 we'll have that link with this story on kimt dot com under local news. /