Speech to Text for Murder Victim Laid to Rest

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to be filed tomorrow for the fatal shooting that took the life of ahmed al naddf. fund for shooting victim-stngr-2 rochester police arrested these four men in connection to that monday night shooting on charles court northwest. today ahmed was laid to rest and his loved ones paid their last respects. kimt news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us live from the rochester studio to tell us more - jeremiah? xxx fund for shooting victim-lintro-2 katie - i was at this mosque in rochester earlier today - where ahmed's al naa daff's family prayed over his body. his family and friends say they are left in shock by this tragic loss. xxx fund for shooting victim-pkg-1 fund for shooting victim-lmpkg-2 adel shakelee - ahmed's brother-in-law - says ahmed was a family man who loved his wife and two kids. he tells me that now ahmed is laid to rest their family can focus on finding justice and healing. shake-a-lee says he's helping his sister after the loss of her husband. xxx sot: lowerthird2line:adel al shakelee victim's brother-in-law me and my father are living here and we will stay with her. even if she came to our city or we move here the plan is not to leave her alone. fund for shooting victim-lmpkg-6 vo: adel says no matter what the family will survive. sot: we have to we're survivors. the kids will be my son and daughter. i will be their father for them. grandpa is also here katie - the family told me they - along with ahmed - fled iraq because of the violence and they're heart- broken that their loved one was killed here. live in the rochester studio - jeremiah wilcox - kimt news 3. / thank you jeremiah. the rochester muslim community circle has started a fundraising effort for ahmed's family. fund for shooting victim-tag-2 we'll have a link to that website on kimt dot com with this story under local news. / let's go to kimt storm team