Threats Against Mercy Medical Center North Iowa

the latest on a threat to an area hospital - police say a man is behind bars after two days of extra security. live k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick is following this story - and joins us now live with the latest. brian? / mercy lockdown-lintro-2 katie - a suspect is now behind bars after mercy medical center north iowa says they received a security threat -- but after talking to those that live near the hospital - i've learned not many of them knew much about what was going on. / mercy lockdown-mpkg-1 mercy lockdown-pkg-2 i didn't see anybody for many people living in the neighborhood-- what prompted mercy medical center north iowa to have a security issue for the past two days is a mystery. i saw something on facebook about yesterday afternoon but those like jessi rozen are taking precautions. mercy lockdown-pkg-3 knowing where they're at just monitoring where the rat a little bit more if they were going to leave anywhere just taking them myself instead of letting them walk you know little things like that mercy lockdown-pkg-4 i was a little concerned because i've got the grandkids today so i just locked all my doors and kind of keep a lookout mercy lockdown-pkg-5 those with mercy released this statement today - shedding light on the incident saying on march 13, an individual made verbal threats against mercy hospital. the mason city police department was contacted immediately. the police and mercy security worked with the individual to de-escalate the situation but continued to monitor the individual until he left the area. we believe he is no longer in cerro gordo county but are taking extra security precautions for the safety of our employees, patients and visitors. law enforcement is investigating the situation. which is something that is giving rozen some peace of mind. i have a lot of faith in the mason city police department so i think that if they felt like we needed to know more they would let us know more so right now i just have to trust that they know what they're doing and i'll take care of us just a few hours ago we learned 49 year old alonzo hill of steamboat rock has been arrested in relation to the incident - but some wish more information would have been released earlier. i just worry that if there's somebody that's armed or something that if they don't get in there are they going to come to the neighborhood and start shooting houses or something hill is being held in hardin county jail at this time-- police say he is facing a charge of first degree harrassment. in mason city brian tabick k-i- m-t news three. / thank you brian we will update you as we continue to learn more about this developing story. / charges are expected