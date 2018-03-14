Speech to Text for SAW: Tate Hebrink

month honoring a different austin boys basketball player as our student athlete of the week. - their seniors have led the way to yet another section title game - and as whitney blakemore shows us, tate hebrink is doing that... in more ways than one.xxx hebrink is saw-pkg-1 hebrink is saw-pkg-3 whitney: tate hebrink can score...averagin g double figures this season...he can also pass the rock... tate: i try and make plays for other people while still looking for my shot whitney: but hebrink's key value according to head coach kriss fadness is his assist to turnover ratio...averagin g over 5 assists and under 2 turnovers a game this season... hebrink is saw-pkg-5 kris: as a coach i hate turnovers so it's nice to have a guy who i can really trust and depend on with the ball... hebrink is saw-pkg-6 whitney: coach depends on hebrink in a lot of other ways too...taking his leadership from gridiron and transfering it to the hardwood... kris: he's a glue guy he's a leader really keeps us together at all times he's a quaterback on the football team and he's the quarterback on the basketball court for us. whitney: finding his multitude of teammates who can score...especial ly up top for the dunk... hebrink is saw-pkg-2 tate: and they are all such great shooters too...so if i drive their defender comes in i kick it out...just easy buckets. hebrink is saw-pkg-4 whitney: but when the buckets don't come easy...hebrink is ready to step up on his own. kris: he's a consummate point guard he gets everyone else involved and makes everyone else look good but when there are nights where he needs to score he can do that as well. whitney: now just days away from his favorite sport coming to a close for good...hebrink is determined to finish his high school career up at state preferably this time as state champs. tate: it would be huge if we could win that game friday and it would be awesome to leave austin high with a bang. whitney: whitney blakemore kimt news 3 sports. / hebrink is saw-vo-1 - check this stat out.. there are only six winter sports teams in our area... still playing this season... so we need spring sport student athletes of the week... following this link at kimt.com. /