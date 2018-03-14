Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast.

weather-main-4 high pressure remains in control over our area which meant more sunshine for today. a few clouds will move through for tonight and due to the melting we had today some patchy fog will be possible to start out tomorrow morning. weather-live-2 mother nature is serving up a heap of sunshine with some very nice temperatures this wednesday, as we promised!if you thought being outside the last couple days felt good, today will be a treat for you! highs climbed into the 40s for all of us with most still hanging in the upper 30s. the biggest change other than the temps are the winds. having calmed to a steadier 5 to 10 miles per hour -- but back charging in from the northwest. this will cool us down for tonight, thursday and friday. we'll fall below 30 degrees quickly once the sun officially sets with overnight lows dropping into the teens. it'll be a quick stop for these above average temperatures despite the continuation of sunny skies. our next chance for wintry precip will arrive this friday. live in rochester, i'm meteorologist sara knox with kimt news 3. the best chances for this will be along and west of i-35. the sunshine will be back for thursday as we cool slightly to the upper 30's in southern minnesota and lower 40's in north iowa. friday will begin on a sunny note, but a system will move through that we are tracking for that night which will look to bring a light wintry mix to the area after sunset on friday. if you plan on doing any traveling, give yourself some extra time. the weekend will be quiet with sunshine for both days. highs will be in the lower to mid 40's throughout. next week we will begin with another system that we are tracking for monday which will look to bring a wintry mix back to the area. clouds will remain for tuesday as highs stay in the upper 30's before rebounding by the end of next week. tonight: partly cloudy/patchy fog possible. lows: lower 20's. winds: north at 5 to 10 mph. thursday: mostly sunny. highs: upper 30's to lower 40's. winds: northeast at 5 to 10 mph. thursday night: partly cloudy. lows: near 20. winds: east at 10 to 15 mph.