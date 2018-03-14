Speech to Text for Plans for senior care

report and joins us live with what lawmakers in minnesota are planning to do next. / energy commission meeting-lintro-2 katie - these numbers are apart of that report - and show in the state of minnesota in 20- 17 there were 24 thousand elder abuse complaints and only 5 percent were investigated. now a bipartisan bill is seeking 14 point 9 million dollars to protect the health and safety of minnesotans in residential care facilities by holding privately owned residential care facilities accountable. i spoke with members of the community to get reaction on the proposed bill. xxx energy commission meeting-pkg-1 senior abuse-pkg-7 "death is something that parts us from our loved ones." lillian rule's mother was in assisted living for years. she had a great experience...but lillian says her heart is heavy for those who can't say the same. senior abuse-pkg-2 "to have the agony of our loved ones not taken care of is very much on my heart because i watched my mother." senior abuse-pkg-8 one woman knows first hand what goes on behind closed doors is kristen nelson. senior abuse-pkg-3 "i used to work in a nursing home and there's a lot of abuse and neglect that goes on unnoticed." senior abuse-pkg-9 so she is happy action is being taken. kristen believes putting higher licensing requirements in place could be key. "it's a little too easy to be able to work in a care facility. had we increased the requirements, i think we would have better care workers and we would have better care." but lillian says it's also part of our job as family members and community members to be holding these care takers accountable. "you can have somebody really licensed you can have someone really educated who don't care. they have their place they have their money. if they can get away with it, they can get away with it." energy commission meeting-ltag-2 this bipartisan proposal would also strengthen criminal and civil penalties for those who are charged of abuse and the companies who employ them. live in the rochester studio brooke mckivergan kimt news 3. thank you brooke. and this could be a major talking point during governor mark dayton's state of the state address that is scheduled for tomorrow