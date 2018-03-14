Speech to Text for Family speaks out in pet death

tragic story involving a family pet... a mother and her daughter are speaking out following the death of their dog aboard a united airlines flight. they say a flight attendant forced them to put the 10? month? old french bulldog in an overhead bin. kris van cleave is at reagan national airport outside washington./// "he was a really special dog. it's just sad the way he has to, just leave." for 11 year old sophia ceballos and her mother catalina robledo ... kokito was a part of the family. "we took him everywhere we went." on a united airlines flight from houston to new york monday... robledo put her dog in a carrier. she struggled to put kokito's carrier under the seat in front of her. the family says a flight attendant insisted it go in the overhead bin. "my mom is like, 'it's a dog, it's a dog. he can't breathe up there.' and she said, it doesn't matter... and she felt the dog and she put him up there." the family says they heard kokito barking for two hours, then he stopped. they wanted to check on him... but couldn't. "we tried, but there was a lot of turbulance. and we weren't allowed to stand up... we trusted her that he would be fine up there." when the flight was over... they found kokito had died. a fellow passenger posted this photo of kokito... saying "my heart broke with theirs as i realized he was gone." "my mom was crying, she was just screaming, she was looking at him." in a statement united says "this was a tragic accident that should never have occurred, as pets should never be placed in the overhead bin. we express our deepest condolences." "there is no circulation at all in there." retired airline captian denny kelly says the pitch black overhead bin is dangerous for any live animal. "they're scared, their heart rate goes up and they use more oxygen. and if there's not enough oxygen in the first place, that just makes it worse." the flight attendant told the airline she didn't know there was a dog inside the bag. she's been described as distraught over what happened. the american kennel club says a french bulldog's short face can make its breathing less efficient. they stress easily, increasing their need to breathe. kris van cleave, cbs news, reagan national airport, virginia. the f?a?a is now following thestory. spokesman greg martin tells cbs news? "we'll review the