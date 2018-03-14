Speech to Text for Local Animal Abuse

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in parkland, three people are in custody this afternoon after police in north iowa make a gruesome discovery. according to police... officials responded to reports of a domestic dispute at (421 wentling street( in nashua. upon arrival they came across an unerving scene... a dead dog as well as a threat to a child. these three... jennifer hoffman... anthony hoffman and christopher dann... are each facing charges. the woman jennifer is facing one charge of child endangerment.. . while the other two are also being charged with that along with a slew of other drug charges. court documents state the dog was poisoned. court documents also reveal a child interviewed told police his uncle quote ((poisoned the dog and threatened to place the same poison in his milk because he should feel the same way the dog feels(( end quote. a search warrant was requested following the interview. that's when police took a second dog from the home... where they found what appeared to be rat poison in the kennel. the first dog that was found dead was taken to an iowa sate university vet lab for further and