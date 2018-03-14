Speech to Text for LOCAL WALKOUT

in many schools students across the nation, students who walk out face punishment ? including possible suspenion or detention./// closer to home... we're told school officials were supportive of students who chose to take part in the nationwide walkout to protest gun violence. kimt news 3 was on scene at 10 this morning at area schools when students walked out of school for 17 minutes as well. take a look. this is john marshall high school in rochester. hundreds of students walked out of class together. and it was the same story at century high school. again... this walkout happening just a month after the massacre of 17 people at marjory stoneman douglas high