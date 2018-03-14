Speech to Text for mercy lockdown

next. good afternoon! thank you for joining us here on midday?? i'm arielle harrison./// breaking news getting right to some breaking news... we're closely monitoring a situation at a north iowa hospital where an investigation is underweay following a threat. kimt news 3's brian tabick joins us now live from mercy medical center north iowa. brian what do we know?/// arielle i'm here at mercy hospital in mason city where police like you said are investigating a threat that was made. mercy medical center?north iowa confirmed to kimt wednesday morning that a threat was being investigated. it said police are involved but further details about the nature of the threat have not been released. mercy medical center?north iowa said there is monitoring to enter and exit the facility. we will have more on this story as it develops. live in mason city... brian tabick kimt news 3. arielle./// thank you brian. again check our website kimt dot com for any updates as we continue to follow this