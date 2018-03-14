Speech to Text for Elsa to the rescue

for police stuck in the snow... it's elsa to the rescue! new england's latest winter snowstorm left the region socked with snow. many streets were rendered nearly impassable. one boston police wagon got stuck in a bank outside a south boston bar. that is, until elsa came to the rescue. yes, that elsa ?? from disney's "frozen". according to people.com, elsa was actually attorney jason triplett dressed as the character. triplett single? handedly pushed the stranded police wagon from the snow bank. a video of his heroics quickly went viral, racking up over a million views on facebook. the video's poster added the comment, "only in the south end". and don't worry about triplett... clearly, the cold never bothered him anyway.