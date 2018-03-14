Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 3-14-18

rivas for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall(((sunshine and south winds will be with us today which means we will finally have the temps back into the 40's this afternoon. the northwest winds will be quick to return later today, so the warm up won't be getting into the 50's. in fact, the north wind flow will bring temps back down for the rest of the week as highs will only be in the upper 30's and near 40. there will be a chance for a rain snow mix friday night before we clear back up for saturday. the weekend is looking quiet with another brief warm up as highs move into the mid 40's. we're essentially going to be getting cut off from the much warmer air so we'll be stuck in the 40's for highs. overnight lows will look to be in the mid and upper 20s. our next chance for precipitation will move in on monday giving us a rain/snow chance with little accumulation expected. today: mostly sunny/breezy. highs: mid 40's. winds: southwest becoming northwest at 10 to 15 mph. tonight: partly cloudy. lows: lower 20's. winds: northwest at 5 to 10 mph. thursday: mostly sunny. highs: upper thanks jon.