Speech to Text for Funding for special education

the stewartville school board unanimously approved resolutions for state and federal governments to fully fund special education services. the district says they're fighting for a funding promise made over thirty years ago. kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live to explain. good morning tyler and arielle, stewartville school district says the government is not providing the amount of funding it said it would inthe h disabilities education act. in the 2015?2016 school year, the district spent one point two million dollars in cross? subsidy... meaning that money was taken out of general education fund for special needs services. these services include extra staffing, equipment, and transportatio n for students with special needs. school officials say they're fighting for the kids that need these resources and things happen outside of the school setting that are established by legislators or elected officials that affect the work me we do yet the ones without the voice end up getting or not getting the services they need. the resolutions passed by the school board were sent to lawmakers at the state and federal level, school officials hope it'll at least get this funding on their radar. live in the district is also urging people to call their legislators and ask them to support bill 2846... which attemps to address special education funding issues.