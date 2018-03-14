Speech to Text for Annual Farm Show in Rochester

if you weren't able to catch the "agri news" annual farm show... you still have time! it ends today at 4 this afternoon... and is happening at the olmsted county fairgrounds. at the show you'll be able to see the latest farming technology. we spoke an equipment salesman at the show who says it's always interesting to see the "latest and greatest" the technology we're seeing now?a?days will let us come up with more creative ways to farm and easier ways to farm also. again, today is the last day of the farm show... doors open at 9 this morning.