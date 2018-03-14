Speech to Text for Learn about ranked choice voting

a local effort to bring a new voting system could be in the works. kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live at 125 live this morning to preview an information meeting about a different way to cast your ballot. good morning annalisa. good morning tyler and arielle, the league of women voters is hosting the event tonight right here at 125 live in rochester to teach people about ranked choice voting. unlike voting for one candidate, ranked choice voting allows people to vote for their second, third, and fourth choice and so on... and then an instant run? off happens if there is no simple majority, or 50 percent, after all the first choice ballots are counted. that's where your second and third choices come into play. the system has been met with mixed reaction from people who support it and are against it. this meeting is meant to educate voters no matter how you feel about the system. l?w?v says there is a local effort to bring ranked choice voting to rochester and it could be a becoming educated and coming to events like this is a great way to become involved and feel like you can make a difference in our community. davis says coming to learn about this voting system is one way citizens can have their voices be heard. the event starts at 6?30 tonight. it is free and open to the public.