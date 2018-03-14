Speech to Text for Meyer vs. Mellman (MCHS edition)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

leading up to saturdays ncaa tournament game. - makenzie meyer and iowa.. or myah mellman and creighton? - right now the mason city grads are saying all the right things. - their younger siblings are settling this rivalry... with a good ol fashion game of pig.xxx mellman vs meyer-pkg-3 mellman vs meyer-pkg-2 nat: representing iowa and older sister makenzie... meet megan meyer. she's taking on avery mellman.. younger brother of myah. avery: death corner. aj: avery gets the scoring started.... with a shot from almost out of bounds. aj: megan cant match.. she gets a p. aj: but that shot gets megan on a mission... rolling off a couple of made shots in a row. aj :avery matches every single time. aj: now on the wing.. megan's on the money... avery misses... and we are tied at p. aj: back to megan.. this time from way deep... on the money one more time. aj: avery's response is off... hes now at p-i. aj: that leads us to this.... nat: megan this is for the win. aj: the bank is open... so avery needs this to stay alive... just off the mark... so megan starts rivalry week with a win for makenzie and the hawkeyes. nats: good game! spx fp 2 team score:ncaa women's basketball ncaa tournament (6) iowa hawkeyes logoncaaiowahawkeye ... - thanks to megan and avery for being good sports... and i think we all know by now.. the meyer and mellman families are crazy good at basketball. - and of course their shining day is saturday.. when makenzie and myah step on the floor.... in the first round.. of the ncaa tournament. / gv girls at