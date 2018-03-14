Speech to Text for Changes to TSA policies

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

for your next trip out of the rochester international airport - it could take a little longer getting through security. tsa changes-vo-1 tsa changes-vo-2 new security screening measures were put into place this morning in the t-s-a line. now all travelers have to put any electronic device that is bigger than a cell phone into a bin by itself for x-ray screening. also - your bag of liquids and gels must be put into a separate bin as well. one woman who travels often says she could see this causing more strugge because it could take more time to dig electronics out of a carry on bag.xxx tsa changes-sot-1 tsa changes-sot-2 "i could see maybe if you have a nook or a tablet which i do it could be kind of annoying but i travel light so it's not too bad for me." the airport suggests organizing your carry-on bag with electronics on top to be accessed easily while going through security. one area college has high hopes for rennovating part of their campus. how they plan to do it...