Speech to Text for New jail proposal

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

night. / floyd county residents will be heading to the polls to vote on a new jail - and today the sheriff's office and the floyd county supervisors are making their case on why it's needed. floyd co jail-vo-1 floyd co jail-vo-4 the current courthouse where floyd county holds their inmates was built in 19-41 and according to the sheriff - there are a number of different issues with the current system. he says right now they are only licensed to house 14 inmates at a time - which they've exceeded - sometimes holding 26. they say another issues is the way the jail is built with bars-- making it easy for inmates to hang themselves. floyd co jail-vo-5 they also can't separate inmates effectively - especially when they have to house those with mental illness. those in the community say they feel the new jail is needed - but want to know how much this project is going to cost to tax payers.xxx floyd co jail-sot-1 floyd co jail-sot-2 its a major change for the law enforcement end of the county the number two thing is what it is all going to cost and what is it going to do to my taxes floyd county residents will be heading to the polls may first to vote whether the county will receive over 13-million dollars in general obligation bonds for the project.