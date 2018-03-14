Speech to Text for Wind farm expanding

county board of supervisors has approved the construction of the turtle creek wind farm. turtle creek wind farm-vo-4 turtle creek wind farm-vo-2 the 50 to 1- hundred new turbine farm between saint ansgar and stacyville will be a semi- extension of the existing pioneer prairie wind farm near the iowa- minnesota border. turtle creek wind farm-vo-3 texas-based e- d-p renewables will be in charge of the project - and upon completion - it will generate 2-hundred mega-watts of electricity. mitchell county supervisor stan walk says that in addition to the existing wind farm...the new project will be an economic boom to the area.xxx turtle creek wind farm-sot-3 turtle creek wind farm-sot-2 "it's economic development, it's good for our farmers, it's good for the environment, and it's good for mitchell county, and it'll increase our tax base." / in addition to the two mitchell county farms...e-d-p renewables operates the lost lakes wind farm in dickinson county iowa.