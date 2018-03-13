Speech to Text for Neighbors React to Fatal Shooting

a gripping account of what neighbors in northwest rochester witnessed last night as a man is shot dead. here is what we know. mug 4:eric lee eric lee.jpg sao yim jr. sao yim.jpg traequan bamlounghong traequan bamlounghong.jpg ... rochester police have these four men in custody in connection to a homicide investigation. police say they've been interviewing all day to see which one of these suspects pulled the trigger to end the 40-year-old victim's life. kimt news three's calyn thompson has been following this story all day and joins us now live from the scene. roch murder-lintro-2 katie - it happened here in the 2800 block of charles court nw. today i spoke to a couple neighbors who tell me what happened right here almost 24 hours ago will stick with them for a long time.xxx roch murder-lpkg-1 lowerthird2line:neighbors react to fatal shooting rochester, mn "it was me, my friend, and him. that's it." it's a sight angie gulickson won't soon forget... roch murder-lpkg-3 i turned and i looked and i'm like, oh my god like what the heck? so i pulled my car over to the right side of the road. i got out and went over to see if he was breathing. his chest wasn't rising, nothing, his eyes were wide open. and my friend he was like talking to him like 'are you alive? are you ok? roch murder-lpkg-4 gulickson says she saw the body of ahmed al naddf lying in the street monday night before she even knew what was even happening around her home. because we didn't see any blood so we didn't even know he was shot. roch murder-lpkg-5 but that scene quickly escalated... like cops and sheriffs and dogs and rifles out and crime scene unit van... it's just crazy. / another neighbor in the area who didn't want to be on camera... says he actually heard the gunshot. roch murder-lpkg-6 i was watching basketball and i heard the blast, gunshot. sounded like gun shot, big gun. boom. roch murder-lpkg-7 they both tell me they don't personally know the victim... but say he was a familiar face. i'd seen him before several times, several times with his kids and his wife and when i looked at him i think i was so terrified and like scared and like whoa, i didn't even realize it was him. captain john sherwin with the rochester police department says this is not their typical homicide victim. roch murder-lpkg-8 it's my understanding he has two young children, a wife, and ya know it was a monday night at 9 p.m. ya know it's a tragedy. roch murder-lpkg-9 this is the second homicide investigation rochester has seen this year already. and one thing is for sure - the lives of the the two families are changed forever. roch murder-lpkg-10 i wonder what those kids are asking mom... "where's dad? he didn't come home last night. ya know what do you do? what do you tell them?" roch murder-ltag-2 neighbors tell me safety is a concern... but say they do feel better knowing four suspects are in custody. live in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3. / thank you calyn. now the four have not been formally charged at this time but could face murder charges...they are currently awaiting arraignment. stay with kimt for the latest. / one man