Speech to Text for Golden Apple Award

golden apple-llpkg-3 emily - mrs. mccarthy from what i'm learning understands how hard middle school can be sometimes which has her winning this week's golden apple award. so let me take you inside mrs. mccarthy's classroom. lowerthird2line:golden apple award winner forest city, ia - nat- when gail mccarthy isn't teaching math--she's providing a listening ear for her students at forest city middle school. golden apple-llpkg-4 monique- when you're having a bad day she's there to cheer me up and stuff. golden apple-llpkg-5 vanessa - like a guardian it feels like sometimes when i'm at school. lowerthird2line:golden apple award winner forest city, ia eighth grade students monique carpenter and vanessa meyerhoff nominated mccarthy for always being empathetic---and going above and beyond what a teacher is asked to do. golden apple-llpkg-8 gail - i just remember middle school being tough, everything is changing, everything is moving fast. eighth grade we are trying to transition them into high school and the world has really changed and it's not always a safe place outside of school and i want to be their safe place for them here. golden apple-llpkg-9 mccarthy says getting this award means more than her students know. gai - its nice to be acknowledged and when your students feel like you're on their team, helpful, it's very appreciative is how i feel. her goal is to show kids and others that being a friend--someone who can be relied on--really does pay off in the end. gail - we just build on relationships that i'm there for them if they need someone to talk to, but today may be bad but hang in there and tomorrow is a new day. emily - in forest city, emily boster, k-i-m-t news