Speech to Text for Local stars head to nationals

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

- our coverage of march madness... takes us to montana tonight..for our first look at the grand view womens team. - the vikings are loaded with former local stars... and on thursday.. they are playing in the n-a-i-a division one national tournament.. for the first time. gv girls-vo-3 gv girls-vo-4 - the vikings have a couple of names on their roster that you will recognize... madi sickles of crestwood.. and rachel danielson of mason city. - these two are no stranger to big-time basketball environments... and now that's ramping up to a whole new level.xxx gv girls-sot-vo-6 lowerthird2line:madi sickles grand view junior madi sickles: its really exciting being a part of that, everyone is filling out brackets, for the big schools and everything, i honestly though that going on this trip that wow i really do get to be a part of march madness for the first time. lowerthird2line:local stars head to nationals kimt news 3 sports lowerthird2line:rachel danielson grand view sophomore rachel danielson: its really important for us to take in that we get to experience this and make the most of our opportunities that we have. gv girls-sot-vo-5 - but the local connection isnt stopping there... former niacc head coach kelli greenway.. is the co-head coach at grand view..needless to say..a lot of people are keeping an eye on the action in montana this week as well. /