Speech to Text for County debates preservation project

preserving seminary ruins-vo-4 the dodge county board of commissioners is debating whether it should pay to preserve a historical site. preserving seminary ruins-vo-1 lowerthird2line:dodge co. debates preserving ruins wasioja, mn wasioja seminary was established as a college in 18-57 - but was damaged by a fire in 19-05. now - the ruins belong to the county. a few years ago - a historical architectural firm did an evaluation - and found the ruins should be stabilized and treated to prevent decay. dori greene says she has lived in wasioja for forty years and says the seminary ruins are a special place to her.xxx preserving seminary ruins-sot-1 lowerthird2line:dori greene wasioja, mn it is the only county park we have in dodge county - and wasioja is a beautiful place. the county says it could apply for grants to cover the majority of the cost... which is estimated to total 650- thousand dollars. the county board says between 50 and a hundred thousand dollars would need to come from local sources to pay for an in-depth evaluation and the preservation measures. / a