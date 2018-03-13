Speech to Text for Report shows farmland values are down

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

report from the minnesota department of revenue and the university of minnesota shows farmland prices are dropping. k-i-m-t news three's jeremiah wilcox is live at an area farm show = where he spoke to farmers about the dropping price. jeremiah what is at stake for farmers now?xxx maplive:farm show rochester, mn google earth 2018 google jeremiah live map 3 13.jpg raquel - this new report really doesn't affect farmers who plan to stay on their land... farm show-lintro-3 but for those who are looking to sell - it means less money in their pocket.xxx farm show-pkg-1 lowerthird2line:farmers struggle with changing times rochester, mn sot: it's a tough industry so all we really have is the assest that you manage to keep. vo: that asset is their land... but if farmers go to sell now... they won't get their full return. the minnesota department of revenue and the university of minnesota reports farmland prices dropped last year. brian haugen sells farmland. he says consolidation is the new way of farming. sot: farm show-pkg-6 we're starting to see farms get bigger... that's just because there's less farmers and there still the same amount of land to farm. farm show-pkg-8 vo: haugen also says the low price for land may make it easier for buyers to purchase. sot: there's a disconnect between kinda that old school transition land owners and retiring farmers than this new money coming in. vo: randy hoffman says that although the industry is changing.... he's hopeful for the future. sot: farm show-pkg-5 but there still be a niche market for people that want to buy organic milk and that's where the small farmer might find a profitable avenue there / farm show-ltag-2 raquel - farmers in iowa are not facing the same issue when it comes to farmland prices. the realtors land institute's iowa chapter reports that farmland values were up over two- percent in 20-17. reporting live in rochester jeremiah wilcox k-i-m-t news 3. / thank you jeremiah. the u-s department of agriculture says while values may have dipped slightly in minnesota - the mid-west region has seen values remain higher than in other parts of the country. /