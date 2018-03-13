Speech to Text for No charges in fatal shooting

amy fleming. first tonight - we are learning more details about a police shooting we first told you about on january 17th. today - the bremer county attorney's office released a statement saying no charges are going to be filed against any members of law enforcement. k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick is live where the high speed chase began in floyd county... he joins us now. brian?xxx floyd co shooting-lintro-4 raquel according to the bremer county attorney's office - the driver was first spotted here at the love's travel stop just south of floyd with a gun pointed at his head. car chase folo-lintro-2 the report says he then took off down highway 2-18 at a high rate of speed-- and the whole incident was caught on dash cam video, but be aware, some of the footage you are about to see may be desturbing.xxx car chase folo-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:new details released in police-involved shooting bremer co., ia the bremer county attorney's office released 30 minutes of dash cam footage which started in floyd county. they eventually made contact with the driver and identified him as jihad merrick of minneapolis. the statement goes on to say that one of the officers who eventually made contact with merrick asked for officers to start shooting him when he tried to drive away - putting the officer's life in danger. nearly two months after the shooting-- those with the nashua police department say the news that charges will not be filed against law enforcement is a weight off the department's shoulders. floyd co shooting-mpkg-3 those incidents definitely weigh on officers minds i believe and the way we are perceived in the press and in the community and this just further supports what we do. / car chase folo-ltag-2 raquel - on the last page of the four page document... the bremer county attorney released a conclusion of the case saying the use of deadly force was justified in this situation. in floyd county brian tabick k-i- m-t news three. / thank you brian. to see the full report - you can head to our website k-i-m-t dot com. we've posted it with this story under local news. / rochester